Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $7.09

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $6.70. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 11,474 shares trading hands.

MESO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.26.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 1,325.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 43,933 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 347.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 179,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

