Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAT traded down 0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 64,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,564,641. Meta Materials has a 12 month low of 0.52 and a 12 month high of 21.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 5.09 and its 200 day moving average is 6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Meta Materials by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 230,344 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Meta Materials by 597.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 149,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

