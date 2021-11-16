Meter Governance Price Tops $8.15 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $8.15 or 0.00013486 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $18.89 million and $1.31 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004402 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

