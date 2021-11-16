Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $2.94. Methanex posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,286.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MEOH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Methanex by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Methanex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 16.4% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.58. 358,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,258. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.03.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

