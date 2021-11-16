MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,989 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 165.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at $170,140,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $36,001,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

CRC opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 396.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $34,356,766.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,066,696 shares of company stock valued at $83,810,664 in the last ninety days.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.