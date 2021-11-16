MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $870,000 Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 327,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 259.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $2,246,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock worth $3,397,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SWTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

