MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Badger Meter by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Badger Meter by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMI opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.52.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

