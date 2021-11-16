MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EAT opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,658 shares of company stock valued at $493,359. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

