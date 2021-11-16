MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,626 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,129,000 after buying an additional 347,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,906,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter.

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

