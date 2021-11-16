Metro (TSE:MRU) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$66.00 to C$70.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Metro traded as high as C$65.90 and last traded at C$65.89, with a volume of 109720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$65.33.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRU. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, NBF raised their price objective on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.92. The company has a market cap of C$16.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Metro’s payout ratio is 28.98%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

