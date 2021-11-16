Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $130.92 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,448,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,630 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 7.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $130,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 364.8% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $94.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.14.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.