Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 31,093 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 107,217.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

SFNC opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

