Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 104,434.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,351 shares of company stock worth $16,708,947. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

SMPL opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $41.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

