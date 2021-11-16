Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 11,996 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 119,960.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. SVB Leerink started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $1,806,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,266 shares of company stock valued at $36,606,821. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.54.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.