Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,744,612. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

FUL opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $79.01.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

