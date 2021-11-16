Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 80,933.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Quidel were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,326,000 after buying an additional 133,574 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 19.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,662 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after purchasing an additional 378,368 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $146.33 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average of $128.24.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

