M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MGPUF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Get M&G alerts:

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.66 on Monday. M&G has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.