Michael Robert Martin Acquires 29,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.82 per share, with a total value of C$835,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,824 shares in the company, valued at C$1,781,767.68.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.82, for a total transaction of C$1,991,220.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Robert Martin purchased 28,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$199,386.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Robert Martin purchased 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.01 per share, with a total value of C$175,230.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Robert Martin sold 7,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total transaction of C$179,190.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Robert Martin sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$528,957.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$11.77 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.49.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

