Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,351 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

