Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microvast updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
MVST stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. 55,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,274. Microvast has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.
Microvast Company Profile
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.