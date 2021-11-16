Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microvast updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

MVST stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. 55,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,274. Microvast has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MVST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

