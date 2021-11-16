Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $8.42. Microvast shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 17,169 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.
Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
