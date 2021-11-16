Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $8.42. Microvast shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 17,169 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45).

Get Microvast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.