Millennium Management LLC Acquires 109,221 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 721.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,221 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Ingevity worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 2,103.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 350,098 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 60.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

