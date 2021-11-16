Millennium Management LLC Buys 98,851 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,851 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Nkarta worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nkarta by 8.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

