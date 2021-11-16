Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1,336.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,037 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,740,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.9% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

BankUnited stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.34.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

