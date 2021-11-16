Millennium Management LLC Sells 263,809 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 263,809 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 55.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 536,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 190,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 499,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,907,000 after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $14,585,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 551.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 92,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

