Millennium Management LLC Sells 61,483 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,234,000 after buying an additional 1,013,553 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 217,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 162,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,120,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $136,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and sold 164,356 shares worth $5,570,029. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

RAPT stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.12.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

