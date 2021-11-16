Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mimecast worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 56.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after buying an additional 154,127 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 35.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $82.76.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,737 shares of company stock valued at $13,711,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.