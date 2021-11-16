MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) and Its Rivals Critical Survey

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ: MNDO) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MIND C.T.I. to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

17.7% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MIND C.T.I. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A MIND C.T.I. Competitors 331 1437 2320 75 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 2.07%. Given MIND C.T.I.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MIND C.T.I. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. MIND C.T.I. pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MIND C.T.I. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $23.40 million $5.38 million 11.61 MIND C.T.I. Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 27.08

MIND C.T.I.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I.. MIND C.T.I. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 22.25% 27.27% 17.94% MIND C.T.I. Competitors 2.61% 2.32% 6.64%

Risk & Volatility

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I.’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. competitors beat MIND C.T.I. on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.