Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 722,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 562,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 333,438 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,818 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

