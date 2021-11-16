Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NERV stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 722,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 128.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 562,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445,850 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 333,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

