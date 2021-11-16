Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTRS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 580,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

