MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $397.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,800.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,362.23 or 0.07058588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.75 or 0.00400893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $630.10 or 0.01019572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00084465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.98 or 0.00409353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.00272158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00239775 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.