MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,606. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $305.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

