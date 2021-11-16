Mizuho Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $305.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OKTA. Truist raised their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta to a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.96.

OKTA opened at $260.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

