Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million.Model N also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of Model N stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 0.88. Model N has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,545 shares of company stock valued at $386,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.