Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.22 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,139. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Model N will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,545 shares of company stock worth $386,426. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.