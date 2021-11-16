Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Hits Market Cap of $10.90 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $10.90 million and $1.09 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00049507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.10 or 0.00214933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

