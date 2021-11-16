MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Reaches $109.09 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $109.09 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00002726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000966 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

