MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $410.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $476.50.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $561.89 on Monday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $586.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $501.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.47. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total value of $17,484,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $127,483,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,153 shares of company stock worth $49,699,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 17.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,561 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.