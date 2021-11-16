Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:MNTK traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
About Montauk Renewables
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
Further Reading: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.