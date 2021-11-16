Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MNTK traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 88.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth about $302,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

