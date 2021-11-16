Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.00) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.00) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.20). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01.

GLUE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $23.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $45.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

