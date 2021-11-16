Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after buying an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.35. 337,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,593,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.54 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.66 and a 200-day moving average of $268.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

