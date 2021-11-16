Morgan Stanley Acquires 157,325 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 132.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 276,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $25,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KOD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.46.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 83,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $7,324,218.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 258,766 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,688 and have sold 21,726 shares valued at $2,207,583. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $104.58 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.39. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

