Morgan Stanley Acquires 48,491 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $24,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 885.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 74,091 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 48,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,505,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter.

GLTR stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $94.52. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $103.61.

