Morgan Stanley Has $24.43 Million Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 564,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 89,421 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $24,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANIK. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $700,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 90.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $563.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.14, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

