Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 126.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Landstar System by 8.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.51 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

