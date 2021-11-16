Morgan Stanley Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $185.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,525,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,755,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

