Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.31 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.16.

Shares of ESLOY opened at $104.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $109.97.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

