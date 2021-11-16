Morgan Stanley Sells 125,413 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.69% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $25,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

