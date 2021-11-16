Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post $180,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the lowest is $140,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $470,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. 591,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,713. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Motus GI by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

